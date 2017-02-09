Suspended Buffalo Valley Regional Police officer resigns

LEWISBURG –A suspended patrolman from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police has resigned. The Daily Item reports the Regional Police Commission rescinded its two-week-old decision to fire 40-year-old Shawn Kuhns of Bloomsburg and accept his resignation.

Kuhns was arrested December 30 at his home after he allegedly threatened to kill three people during an argument that turned physical. Charges against Kuhns are pending in Columbia County Court. Terms of the resignation were not publicly discussed. (Ali Stevens)