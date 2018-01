SUNBURY—There are reports, more methamphetamine manufacturing materials were found in Sunbury. The Daily-Item reports that police were called Friday to a wooded area near the Walnut Street extension.

When officers arrived they found what looked like a large lunch box. Inside the box police found a bottle with a white substance, lighter fluid, and plastic bags with unknown materials. A state police clandestine lab team has been summed to collect the materials for testing.