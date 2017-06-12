Suspected fraudulent check being investigated

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police are investigating a $1,300 scam. The intended victim received a check in Watsontown last Thursday. The victim was selling an item on an internet website and was contacted by a buyer. The buyer sent the check to the victim for an amount which was significantly larger than the cost of the item.

The victim was told to cash it and give the rest to someone who comes to pick up the item. The victim suspected the scam, did not cash the check and then called police. If you an encounter a situation like this, it is likely a scam and you are reminded to contact police.