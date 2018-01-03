Suspect pleads guilty to 2012 murder, faces big sentence

LEWISBURG – A man at the helm of a murder and robbery has pleaded guilty and is facing hefty sentences. Justin Richard pleaded guilty today in Union County Court in the 2012 murder of Randy Sampsell. Johnson says Richard pleaded guilty to third degree murder and will served 16 to 32 years in state prison. Richard also pleaded guilty to a felony in the first degree, sentenced to seven to 20 years.

Both sentences will be served concurrently. Richard however, has been given five years credit for time already served. (Matt Catrillo)