Norry hit & run fatal driver says he ‘may have’ hit victim

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Sunbury man has has told police he may have been responsible for the fatal hit-and-run in Northumberland last month. The Daily Item reports 82-year-old Wayne Wetzel says, in search warrant court papers, he told Northumberland police he may have, but doesn’t know if he hit the victim, 71-year-old Ron Clark.

Wetzel says he would’ve stopped had he known he hit someone. The paper says charges have not been filed.

WKOK reported last week the county District Attorney is reviewing the case. Northumberland Police chief Clifford Kriner tells WKOK, this week’s reiterated case is currently under review by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office.

Clark was crossing Orange Street August 17 when he was struck by an SUV. He died at Geisinger just over a week later. Police have video images of the vehicle backing up and leaving the scene.

A memorial service for Clark was held last weekend with more than 100 people in attendance.