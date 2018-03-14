UPDATE: Family escapes safety after harrowing armed standoff

COAL TOWNSHIP – While a Coal Township man was holding police at bay for three hours in his Hill Street home Wednesday morning, police were rescuing a woman and two children by taking them out of second story and basement windows.

Coal Township police say the incident unfolded around 5am when 48-year-old Robert Pancher reportedly fired gunshots in his home. That’s when a woman and one of her son’s locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom, and another son went to the basement.

After police from Coal Township and the surrounding areas responded, they helped the woman and boy out a second floor window, and the other son escaped out of a basement window. Coal Township police tell us officers then made entry into the home, found Pancher on a bed and he was taken into custody without further incident.

He’ll be charged with making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. A 9 millimeter handgun was found next to him with a discharged shell casing next to him as well. Shamokin Area School District and Lourdes Regional Schools had their openings delayed 3-hours due to the incident.