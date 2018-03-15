Supporting Susquehanna Valley CASA in Raise the Region campaign

SUNBURY – A non-profit helping our most vulnerable Valley children are asking for your donation in this year’s Raise the Region campaign. Susquehanna Valley CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a volunteer-trained organization advocating for abused or neglected children and work to give them their basic needs.

Executive Director Yvonne Heatley, “After (volunteers) are cleared, they go through a 40-plus hour training sessions for about eight or nine weeks. That includes some court obligation time. Then they are appointed by a judge to be able to investigate the background of each one of these children.”

To donate go to raisetheregion.org and select Susquehanna Valley CASA. The organization also has its fourth annual Superhero 5Krun/walk coming up. It’s Saturday, April 7 at 9:45 a.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.

Heatley says there will be plenty of fun for everyone, “The kids run and they have a great time, they’ll get prizes. This year they’ll get some awards, they’ll get medals. Then the 5K starts at 10:00, that’s all flat. So everybody dresses up in super hero costumes, we have a costume contest.”

94KX’s Lura good will run and also emcee the event. Hear more from Heatley at WKOK.com.