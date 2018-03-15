Support the Sunbury Skate Park with a fundraiser Saturday

SUNBURY—If you would like to support the Sunbury Skate Park there is a fundraiser being held Saturday in Sunbury. A spokeswoman of the City of Sunbury says there will be a tribute art show at Timber Skate Shop at 257 Market Street from 6- 10 pm Saturday to benefit the reconstruction of the Sunbury Skate Park.

The event will feature art work from Justin Betts who died in a motorcycle accident in January. Betts was an advocate for the skate park and his family asked that all donations be given in his memory for the skate park. The night will feature raffles, giveaways, and music with 100% of the proceeds going to the building of the new Sunbury Skate Park. Find more information on the Sunbury Skate Park’s Facebook page.