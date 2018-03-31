Support for SUN Tech students’ trip is growing

SUNBURY – A fundraiser to help students further their education in different fields. SUN Tech is holding its ‘Dinner and Services’ auction at SUN Tech’s Cherry Street Bistro Friday, April 6.

The purpose of the dinner and auction is to raise funds for students to take trips to Philadelphia to further their education in the areas of Culinary School, the Health Professions Group, Dental Technology and Criminal Justice.

Organizers tell us the evening will have a party atmosphere with live music, buffet stations created by Chef Justin Wright and the students in the Culinary Program, and a professional auctioneer. The school will be providing services for auction, but they’ve encouraged and are relying on outside professionals to offer services for auction as well.

Donations are still being accepted from outside businesses…if interested email jhain@sun-tech.org. You can also call the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at 570-743-4100.