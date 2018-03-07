Superintendent says all’s well in Line Mountain School district despite report

MANDATA – A Valley school district is responding to a recent report by PennLive.com citing the 50 worst school districts in the state. Line Mountain School District was ranked eighth from the bottom in the PennLive report, which used niche.com as a source.

Superintendent David Campbell said on WKOK’s On The Mark however, a representative from niche.com had no idea where PennLive got the list, and was taken out of context, “Mark DiRocco, who just retired from Lewisburg and is now the executive director of PASSA, sent some correspondence to PennLive asking how they created the list, and that was around Feb. 3 and he has yet to hear back.”

The alleged niche.com report sourced by PennLive used rankings based on statistics, test scores, and district ratings. Campbell says he does like to be held accountable, but says data can sometimes be used as a “political football.”

He says he’s pleased with the district’s growth in school performance, “Like most of the school districts in the Central Susquehanna Valley, kids come to school, feel generally safe, and our staff works very hard. We all work together. I believe that we have faculty and staff that work incredibly hard.”

