Superintendent explains rise in school incidents in the Milton Area School District

MILTON — Milton Area School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan is letting parents know the reasons behind the recent increase in school incidents and misconduct on school property. The Safe Schools Report was released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the 2015-16 school year and according to the report, there were 232 incidents involving 149 students during the last school year in the Milton District. The year prior to that, there were just 63 incidents.

Keegan says multiple factors could have impacted the increased reporting of incidents, including changes to their internal practices. Also, she pointed out a culture of trust, which has been fostered through school wide positive behavior programs. And Keegan also noted an increase in the number of students directly reporting incidents to administration or police. You can seen her entire public statement on their website at www.miltonk12.pa.us.

The Building Effective Schools Committee is currently examining the results of the survey and the public is invited to attend their next meeting, Monday at 6 p.m. in the Milton High School Literacy Cafe.