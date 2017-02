MONTOURSVILLE — A super load will be moving through Union and Snyder Counties Thursday night and Friday morning. PennDOT says the super load will leave from a rail siding on Agway Lane in Winfield and will be transported to the power plant at Hummels Station in Shamokin Dam.

The trip will take place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will follow Route 15 to Routes 11 and 15 to the Old Trail in Shamokin Dam. The super load is nearly 600,000 pounds, 90 feet long and nearly 12 feet wide. (Ali Stevens)