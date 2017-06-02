Super load move tonight in The Valley

MONTOURSVILLE – A super load is scheduled to move through The Valley tonight. The move will start at on Route 15 in Winfield and will end at the power plant at Hummels Station in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The load weighs 381,000 pounds and is 19 feet hight.

The trip is scheduled to occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The travel route goes from Agway Lane to Route 15, then to Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The route ends at a private road, crossing North Old Trail Road.

The load will travel in the opposite direction onto the off-ramp from Route 61 west to Routes 11/15 north. It then will travel in the opposite direction on Routes 11/15 northbound on-ramp to Route 61 eastbound. It will continue southbound in the northbound lanes of Routes 11/15 until clearing a barrier separating the north and south lanes at Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam.

It will then proceed south on Routes 11/15 before turning left onto the private road. Additional super load movement is set for next Wednesday and Wednesday June 14 during the same hours.

