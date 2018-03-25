Home
Sunday’s AP Headlines, and Sports Scores and Schedule

WKOK Staff | March 25, 2018 |

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) —   The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate wants to make severe hazing a felony and make fraternity houses where hazing occurs subject to confiscation.  Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled his proposals Friday during a break in a preliminary hearing for defendants in a pledge’s hazing death.

He’d also require schools to report all violations of the anti-hazing policies his bill would mandate.  Corman represents the community that includes Penn State, where 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died last year after attending a bid acceptance ceremony at Beta Theta Pi.  The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against 11 members of the shuttered fraternity.

 

READING, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds.  Jonathan Foster, 35, and Grace Foster, 34, also were convicted Friday in Berks County court of child endangerment in the November 2016 death of daughter Ella Grace in Upper Tulpehocken Township, The Reading Eagle reported.

The Fosters, who remain free pending sentencing in April, attributed their daughter’s death to “God’s will,” according to a police affidavit. They told authorities that Ella began showing symptoms of a common cold two days before she died, including lethargy and a sore throat, but her breathing eventually became labored, then rapid, and she died in her father’s arms.  The defendants belong to Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs. Medical personnel testified that the child likely would have survived had she been given treatment.

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.  The U.S. Postal Service on Friday released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”  The stamp pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.  Among those attending were Rogers’ widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Joanne Rogers said that when she first saw the stamp, it was “love at first sight.”  “I thought it was so beautiful. I think it is so festive,” she said.

 

Features

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted … groundhog.  A Pennsylvania sheriff’s office has put up a wanted poster for Phil.  The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the “wanted wall” because he is sick of snow in the spring.  The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having “brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth.”  Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

 

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK today has Legends of Success, The CBS Week in Review, and Meet the Press are here is the schedule for “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump.

At 1pm, we’ll have Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Baseball, and at 5:45pm, the Northumberland County All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had a triple-double, Joel Embiid dazzled while getting the better of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer to their first playoff berth in six years with a 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the 10th triple-double of his rookie season.

BOSTON (AP) — With a victory in the East Region final, Villanova can earn its second trip to the Final Four in three seasons. The Wildcats won it all in 2016. They also are trying to win their second regional held in Boston. Villanova was a No. 3 seed in the East in 2009 when it beat top-seeded Pittsburgh to earn a Final Four berth. Texas Tech is playing in the Elite Eight for the first time, in Coach Chris Beard’s second season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Eleventh seed Loyola-Chicago has reached the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 55 years. Ben Richardson shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range and had 23 points as the Ramblers ousted No. 9 Kansas State, 78-62. Donte Ingram added 12 points and had a team-high eight rebounds for the Ramblers, who shot over 57 percent and led by as many as 23.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michigan is making its second trip to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball since 2013. Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Moe Wagner (VAHG’-nur) added 12 despite foul trouble as the third-seeded Wolverines outlasted No. 9 Florida State, 58-54. Michigan’s biggest lead was 10 points with 2:21 left in the second half, but the Seminoles scored the next seven points and had a chance to tie it.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Pittsburgh        7          Tampa Bay      5

Final    Philadelphia    4          Detroit 1

Final    N-Y Yankees  8          Atlanta            3

Final    Milwaukee      10        Oakland          5

Final    Chi White Sox            7          L-A Dodgers   3

Final    Arizona           15        L-A Angels     9

Final    Kansas City     4          Arizona           4

Final    Sacramento     6          San Francisco  5

Final    Seattle 7          Chi Cubs         3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  13        Toronto           6

Final    Boston 6          Houston          0

Final    Cleveland        10        Texas   3

Final    Minnesota       12        Baltimore        4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Miami  4          Washington     3

Final    St. Louis          8          N-Y Mets        7

Final    San Diego       6          Cincinnati        2

Final    Chi Cubs         3          Colorado         0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Philadelphia    120      Minnesota       108

Final    Detroit 117      Chicago           95

Final    Orlando           105      Phoenix           99

Final    L.A. Lakers     100      Memphis         93

Final    Houston          114      New Orleans   91

Final    Charlotte         102      Dallas  98

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO          Colorado         2          Vegas  1

Final    San Jose          5          Calgary            1

Final    Chicago           3          N-Y Islanders 1

Final    N-Y Rangers   5          Buffalo            1

Final    Toronto           4          Detroit 3

Final    Florida 4          Arizona           2

Final    New Jersey      2          Tampa Bay      1

Final    Washington     6          Montreal          4

Final    Carolina           5          Ottawa            2

Final    St. Louis          2          Columbus        1

Final    Minnesota       4          Nashville         1

Final    Edmonton       3          L.A. Kings      2

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta            at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Houston          at         Miami  1:05 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Philadelphia    1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Toronto           1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Chi White Sox            3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Kansas City     3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Cleveland        3:05 p.m.

Seattle at         San Diego       3:10 p.m.

San Francisco  at         Oakland          4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         L-A Angels     9:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees  at         Tampa Bay      1:05 p.m.

Boston at         Minnesota       1:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami  at         N-Y Mets        12:10 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Washington     1:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         Colorado         4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland        at         Brooklyn         1:00 p.m.

San Antonio    at         Milwaukee      3:30 p.m.

Miami  at         Indiana            5:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Toronto           6:00 p.m.

Boston at         Sacramento     6:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks     at         Washington     6:00 p.m.

Portland          at         Oklahoma City            7:00 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Houston          8:00 p.m.

Utah    at         Golden State   8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia    at         Pittsburgh        12:30 p.m.

Nashville         at         Winnipeg         7:00 p.m.

Vancouver       at         Dallas  7:00 p.m.

Boston at         Minnesota       7:30 p.m.

Anaheim          at         Edmonton       9:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(14) Texas Tech           at         (2) Villanova   2:20 p.m.

(9) Duke          at         (4) Kansas       5:05 p.m.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Elite Eight

 

WEST at Staples Center

Final    Michigan         58        Florida St.       54

 

SOUTH at Philips Arena

Final    Loyola of Chicago      78        Kansas St.       62

 

