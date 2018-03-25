Sunday’s AP Headlines, and Sports Scores and Schedule

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania Senate wants to make severe hazing a felony and make fraternity houses where hazing occurs subject to confiscation. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman unveiled his proposals Friday during a break in a preliminary hearing for defendants in a pledge’s hazing death.

He’d also require schools to report all violations of the anti-hazing policies his bill would mandate. Corman represents the community that includes Penn State, where 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza died last year after attending a bid acceptance ceremony at Beta Theta Pi. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges against 11 members of the shuttered fraternity.

READING, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds. Jonathan Foster, 35, and Grace Foster, 34, also were convicted Friday in Berks County court of child endangerment in the November 2016 death of daughter Ella Grace in Upper Tulpehocken Township, The Reading Eagle reported.

The Fosters, who remain free pending sentencing in April, attributed their daughter’s death to “God’s will,” according to a police affidavit. They told authorities that Ella began showing symptoms of a common cold two days before she died, including lethargy and a sore throat, but her breathing eventually became labored, then rapid, and she died in her father’s arms. The defendants belong to Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs. Medical personnel testified that the child likely would have survived had she been given treatment.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service on Friday released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The stamp pictures Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe sketch.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74. Among those attending were Rogers’ widow, Joanne, and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Joanne Rogers said that when she first saw the stamp, it was “love at first sight.” “I thought it was so beautiful. I think it is so festive,” she said.

Features

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted … groundhog. A Pennsylvania sheriff’s office has put up a wanted poster for Phil. The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the “wanted wall” because he is sick of snow in the spring. The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having “brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth.” Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK today has Legends of Success, The CBS Week in Review, and Meet the Press are here is the schedule for “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump.

At 1pm, we’ll have Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Baseball, and at 5:45pm, the Northumberland County All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had a triple-double, Joel Embiid dazzled while getting the better of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer to their first playoff berth in six years with a 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the 10th triple-double of his rookie season.

BOSTON (AP) — With a victory in the East Region final, Villanova can earn its second trip to the Final Four in three seasons. The Wildcats won it all in 2016. They also are trying to win their second regional held in Boston. Villanova was a No. 3 seed in the East in 2009 when it beat top-seeded Pittsburgh to earn a Final Four berth. Texas Tech is playing in the Elite Eight for the first time, in Coach Chris Beard’s second season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Eleventh seed Loyola-Chicago has reached the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 55 years. Ben Richardson shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range and had 23 points as the Ramblers ousted No. 9 Kansas State, 78-62. Donte Ingram added 12 points and had a team-high eight rebounds for the Ramblers, who shot over 57 percent and led by as many as 23.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michigan is making its second trip to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball since 2013. Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Moe Wagner (VAHG’-nur) added 12 despite foul trouble as the third-seeded Wolverines outlasted No. 9 Florida State, 58-54. Michigan’s biggest lead was 10 points with 2:21 left in the second half, but the Seminoles scored the next seven points and had a chance to tie it.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 5

Final Philadelphia 4 Detroit 1

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Atlanta 3

Final Milwaukee 10 Oakland 5

Final Chi White Sox 7 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Arizona 15 L-A Angels 9

Final Kansas City 4 Arizona 4

Final Sacramento 6 San Francisco 5

Final Seattle 7 Chi Cubs 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 13 Toronto 6

Final Boston 6 Houston 0

Final Cleveland 10 Texas 3

Final Minnesota 12 Baltimore 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 4 Washington 3

Final St. Louis 8 N-Y Mets 7

Final San Diego 6 Cincinnati 2

Final Chi Cubs 3 Colorado 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 120 Minnesota 108

Final Detroit 117 Chicago 95

Final Orlando 105 Phoenix 99

Final L.A. Lakers 100 Memphis 93

Final Houston 114 New Orleans 91

Final Charlotte 102 Dallas 98

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Colorado 2 Vegas 1

Final San Jose 5 Calgary 1

Final Chicago 3 N-Y Islanders 1

Final N-Y Rangers 5 Buffalo 1

Final Toronto 4 Detroit 3

Final Florida 4 Arizona 2

Final New Jersey 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Washington 6 Montreal 4

Final Carolina 5 Ottawa 2

Final St. Louis 2 Columbus 1

Final Minnesota 4 Nashville 1

Final Edmonton 3 L.A. Kings 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at N-Y Mets 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland at Brooklyn 1:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana 5:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento 6:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Washington 6:00 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Utah at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton 9:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(14) Texas Tech at (2) Villanova 2:20 p.m.

(9) Duke at (4) Kansas 5:05 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

Elite Eight

WEST at Staples Center

Final Michigan 58 Florida St. 54

SOUTH at Philips Arena

Final Loyola of Chicago 78 Kansas St. 62

