Sunday AP PA Headlines

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two tractor-trailer drivers killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. State police said Saturday that 34-year-old Epitacio Noel Diaz-Morales of Florida City, Florida and Cosmin Ganta of California were killed in the 9:30 p.m. Friday crash as both were heading south on I-81 in Penn Township.

Police said the rig driven by Diaz-Morales abruptly swerved into the left land and jackknifed, then slid over a bridge abutment, and fell onto Kutz Road. The trailer of the rig remained on the interstate, blocking the entire left lane and most of the right lane, and Ganta tried to avoid it but hit the concrete bridge abutment. Both rigs caught fire, and the Cumberland County coroner’s office said both drivers were burned beyond recognition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a self-styled minister who claimed to run a Pennsylvania transitional housing program held at least five drug addicts against their will and forced them to steal expensive videogame systems and provide sex in exchange for crack cocaine and heroin. Edward Edmonds and a second man have been charged with involuntary servitude after a seven-month investigation into Edmonds’ organization, the Beyond Your Limits Ministries Church in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico calls it a “house of horrors” for drug addicts. He said Friday that Edmonds and Daerell Holmes forced addicts who lived in the home to commit retail theft by stealing Xbox and PlayStation systems, which they’d turn around and sell. Both men are jailed on $250,000 bail. They don’t have attorneys who could comment for them..

Oddities and Conversation Starters

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — There are lucky men, and then there’s Jules Parent. For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebec retiree has won a million Canadian dollars playing the lottery. Parent muses, “Was I born under a good star?” He showed up at lottery offices to pick up a check for $1,222,069 after winning the jackpot from an online play worth $3.20. Loto-Quebec places the odds of such a bet at about one in 23 million.

Parent also won $1 million back in 2008. He said Thursday that gambling is one of his favorite pastimes along with walking, hunting and fishing, and he intends to keep playing. He also plans to build a new home. In Parent’s words: “It won’t be a castle, but it will be in the modern style.”

BEAVER, Utah (AP) — Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the mountainside scene in Utah. Authorities say the girls, ages 8 and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when the lightning hit Friday morning. The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office says the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members. They followed the dog back to the unconscious girls.

The Deseret News (http://bit.ly/2v9P0qX ) reports that a Utah Department of Public helicopter that happened to be in the area for a biological study flew the girls to a hospital. The 8-year-old suffered critical injuries, and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries. They were later flown to hospitals in Salt Lake City, about 200 miles (321 kilometers) north of Beaver.

Sports Scores & Skeds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dinelson Lamet pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning and fellow rookie Manuel Margot homered and scored twice, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night. Pittsburgh lost its fourth straight and sixth in seven games overall.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ty Kelly singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves Saturday night. The Phillies loaded the bases in the 11th against Rex Brothers, and Kelly lined the second pitch into left-center to score Tommy Joseph from third.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Christopher Bell grabbed a late lead and held on to win the Truck Series race Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Bell passed John Hunter Nemechek and held off Ben Rhodes over the final two laps to win for the fourth time this season. Bell crashed out of one race but hasn’t otherwise finished worse than ninth in 12 races this season.

