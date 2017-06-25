Sunday AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to having DNA samples collected from people who have been convicted of crimes, something supporters say will help solve serious crimes.

A state House vote of 157 to 32 this week sent the state Senate a bill that would require cheek swabs from those convicted of first-degree misdemeanors and a list of second-degree misdemeanors.

Current law requires testing for those convicted of felonies and certain other offenses. The expanded testing would go into effect in December 2019. A series of previous efforts to expand DNA sampling in Pennsylvania have failed, partly because of opposition to previous proposals to collect the genetic material upon arrest. The current proposal is limited to those who have been convicted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is in the state hammering the Republican health care bill in the U.S. Senate. Casey, speaking after a Friday rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol, warned that the bill would change society radically because the country will stop taking care of people who need it most.

Casey and others say Pennsylvania stands to lose more than many other states. Also against it are Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania’s hospitals, the Arc of Pennsylvania, the AARP of Pennsylvania and labor unions. Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey helped write the bill, and says he’s likely to vote for it, in part because it puts Medicaid on a sustainable path. Joan Benso of Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children says Medicaid coverage for more than 1 million children in Pennsylvania will suffer under the bill.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A yearlong program at Philadelphia’s historic and popular Reading Terminal Market is bringing people of different backgrounds together to share meals from their cultures. Organizers say “Breaking Bread; Breaking Barriers” was created to connect groups that might have divisions — whether black or white, old or young — to create positive and common feelings with the help of good food.

The market’s general manager says people cooking and eating together happens daily, but not often across social boundaries. During the most recent gathering, residents of the city’s Chinese and Mexican communities enjoyed dinner with members of the Philadelphia Mummers Association. On the menu were Chinese dumplings, Italian-style roast pork and a Mexican chicken dish. The program was established with a grant from the non-profit John S. and James L Knight Foundation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Oddities and Conversation Starters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey community college has fired an adjunct professor after officials say she made racially insensitive comments on Fox News. Essex County College’s president announced the decision Friday, two weeks after Lisa Durden’s appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” College officials said they received complaints about Durden’s interview with Carlson. Durden, who is black, discussed a Memorial Day event held exclusively for black people hosted by a Black Lives Matter group.

When Carlson asked her thoughts, Durden interrupted the host, saying: “Boo hoo hoo. You white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event. The school suspended Durden two days after the show aired. Durden said the school “publically lynched” her. The school on Friday said “racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A yearlong program at Philadelphia’s historic and popular Reading Terminal Market is bringing people of different backgrounds together to share meals from their cultures. Organizers say “Breaking Bread; Breaking Barriers” was created to connect groups that might have divisions — whether black or white, old or young — to create positive and common feelings with the help of good food.

The market’s general manager says people cooking and eating together happens daily, but not often across social boundaries. During the most recent gathering, residents of the city’s Chinese and Mexican communities enjoyed dinner with members of the Philadelphia Mummers Association. On the menu were Chinese dumplings, Italian-style roast pork and a Mexican chicken dish. The program was established with a grant from the non-profit John S. and James L Knight Foundation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A massive Idaho tree that grew over more than a century from a seedling sent by a noted naturalist has been uprooted and is poised to travel about two blocks Sunday to a new location. David Cox of tree-moving company Environmental Design said Saturday the 10-story sequoia is doing well, and everything is in place for the 800,000-pound (362,877-kilogram) landmark to start moving on inflatable rollers shortly after midnight.

St. Luke’s Health System in Boise is paying $300,000 to relocate the tree to make room for an expansion. Cox says if everything goes as planned, the sequoia will be at its new home on city property around noon Sunday. The tree is believed to be Idaho’s largest sequoia, a type of tree that isn’t native to the state. The sequoia was sent to Boise as a seedling by naturalist John Muir, who played a key role in establishing California’s Sequoia National Park..

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn’t find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Professor Sally Hunter at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville emailed Morgan King that she would be “absolutely delighted” to hold King’s daughter, Korbin, while teaching class.

“I’m very serious with this offer— just bring Korbyn with you!” the professor wrote, excusing the student for missing a class. King later posted on Twitter that she cried with gratitude. And her professor’s email wound up being shared widely on social media, even by Chancellor Beverly Davenport. Wrote Davenport: “Morgan, thanks for showing us challenges college students face. Prof Hunter, thanks for being part of the solution.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night. Phillies starter Ben Lively hit a two-run home run for his first career RBIs, but gave up four earned runs and seven hits in five and one third innings.

The Philadelphia Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK..today’s game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks starts at 3:35pm. While the Phillies games are on WKOK, our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio and AccuWeather updates) continue on WKOK.com.

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Mitrione pummeled 40-year-old MMA heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko and won the co-main event of Bellator’s Madison Square Garden debut in just 74 seconds. Bellator loaded the card with some of the biggest names in MMA to make a splash in New York. Wanderlei Silva takes on Chael Sonnen in the main event grudge match.

LOUIS (AP) — Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday night. Pittsburgh has won four of its last six games.

INTERLEAGUE Final San Diego 7 Detroit 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Texas 8 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Oakland 10 Chi White Sox 2 Final Kansas City 3 Toronto 2 Final Minnesota 4 Cleveland 2 Final Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3 Final L.A. Angels 6 Boston 3 Final Houston 5 Seattle 2 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Washington 18 Cincinnati 3 Final Chi Cubs 5 Miami 3 Final Atlanta 3 Milwaukee 1 Final Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 3 Final N-Y Mets 5 San Francisco 2 Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 0 Final Arizona 9 Philadelphia 2

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved