Sunday AP Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania fisherman has made a prehistoric catch. Aaron Thompson posted pictures of him holding the large, long-nosed fish to a local fisherman Facebook group Tuesday. The Pittsburgh U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shared the photo, asking people to name the fish. Thompson confirms it was a Paddlefish, which dates back 75 million years.

He caught the fish in the Allegheny River close to Lock and Dam 9. The Fish & Boat Commission tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the threatened species was believed to no longer be present in Pennsylvania waters. Thompson says the catch was “completely accidental,” and he later released it without harm.’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two cousins who allegedly lured four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killed them started off committing petty crimes. Now, officials believe Cosmo DiNardo killed the men and buried their bodies in 12-foot pits. His cousin, Sean Kratz, has been charged in three of the deaths based on police statements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM.

The unidentified contractor, who had left his cellphone in his truck, encountered a problem with the lock. He passed notes through the ATM receipt slot to customers retrieving cash. One read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here …,” before imploring people to call his boss. A customer called police, who heard a faint voice coming from the ATM. An officer kicked in the door to the room, freeing the man.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned a bipartisan gathering of U.S. governors that more regulation is needed of artificial intelligence because it’s a “fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization.” But first, he’s asking for some governors to lift a different kind of regulation: state franchise dealership laws that ban the direct sale of his company’s electric cars to consumers.

Musk spoke broadly about emerging technology Saturday at a summer conference of the National Governors Association in Rhode Island. He also met privately with some governors, including Louisiana Democrat John Bel Edwards, who signed a law last month that Tesla says blocks it from selling cars there. Edwards says he invited Musk to come to Louisiana to meet with him and a dealers association to work out a compromise.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mark Hamill says he can’t believe that he has been bestowed one of Disney’s highest honors and Carrie Fisher wasn’t there to see it. Hamill and Fisher were named “Disney Legends” during a ceremony Friday at the company’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. He says Fisher would have making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

The 65-year-old actor says Fisher would likely have been showing him the middle finger, just out of sight of the cameras. He says it was one of her favorite gestures. Fisher died unexpectedly in December. The “Star Wars” star says even on Friday morning, he hadn’t wrapped his head around receiving the honor, which was also bestowed on Friday to Oprah Winfrey and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee..

