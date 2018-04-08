Sunday AP Headlines: Woman rescued from abandoned well. Sports, Scores & Skeds…

AP PA Headlines

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials in central Pennsylvania say a woman was rescued after she fell about 30 feet into an abandoned well.

The Annville-Cleona Fire District reports on its Facebook page that the woman was reported down the Annville Township well just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Local firefighters sought aid from special operations and rescue teams from Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and emergency personnel “set up a vertical hauling system” and rescued her.

After the hour-long rescue operation, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux capped the best season of his career in spectacular fashion. Giroux earned his first career hat trick in the regular season and the Philadelphia Flyers clinched a playoff berth in their final regular-season game with a 5-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Giroux finished with 34 goals and 102 points. He extended his career highs in points and goals while becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach 100 points in a season. “He was dialed in,” coach Dave Hakstol said. Giroux said a key to his performance in such a crucial game was keeping his emotions in check.\

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — A woman is claiming in a lawsuit that a house that was turned into a shrine to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump played a part in a car accident in which she was severely injured.

The suit by Kelly Roadman contends the shrine acted as a distraction when another driver struck her car in October 2016.

The home in Unity Township, Pennsylvania, that became known as the “Trump House” was painted like an American flag, with a 12-foot-high waving Trump cutout out front. The Tribune-Review reports that Roadman’s car was struck when a driver tried to turn left to view the display. She is seeking more than $30,000 in damages. The property owner could not be reached for comment.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University officials say a student has been arrested in connection with what officials call “racist language” scrawled in a room in a university residence hall. Officials said the student was charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after the incident was reported Thursday night.

University president John Simon said the case involved language “scrawled on a surface in the room” as well as “destruction of personal and university property.” The statement didn’t identify the student or say what was written. In a campus-wide email Friday, Simon called it “cowardly, vile and disgusting.” The accused student was also suspended and barred from campus.

He said Saturday that administrators had “reached out to the student who was victimized by this behavior and are offering their support and assistance.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday that 99-year-old Phil Coyne, who has been working home games for the organization since 1936, will not return this season. He turns 100 later this month. Coyne worked thousands of games for the Pirates through the decades, following along as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park. Coyne worked in sections 26 and 27 down the third base line at PNC Park.

The team gave him a No. 99 jersey with his name on the back last summer and the Pittsburgh City Council designated Aug. 29, 2017, as “Phil Coyne Day.” Pirates President Frank Coonelly thanked Coyne for serving fans with “with incredible grace and distinction” through the years. Coyne’s only sabbatical came when he served in the armed forces in World War II. The team plans to throw a party for Coyne and his family and friends on April 27 to celebrate Coyne’s 100th birthday.

NEW YORK (AP) — A survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting joined the Rev. Al Sharpton on Saturday to announce a June rally in front of President Donald Trump’s Manhattan apartment to protest gun violence eased by access to assault weapons. Aalayah Eastmond, a junior at Stoneman Douglas High School, was at Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem for the minister’s weekly meetings.

Sixteen-year-old Eastmond was in class Feb. 14 when a gunman fired through a window, sparing her but eventually killing 17 people. The June 2 rally — at the beginning of New York state’s Gun Violence Awareness Month — is to start at Trump International Tower on Columbus Circle and proceed toward Fifth Avenue and Trump Tower, where Trump has an apartment that has been his longtime home.

For Eastmond, New York City is more than a prominent media staging ground. One of her family members was fatally shot here.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham is expected back at work on Monday following a backlash by advertisers upset over her tweet mocking a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor. Her one-week vacation served as a cooling-off period. The number of companies saying they would not advertise on her show, at 19, according to a count by Media Matters for America, slowed to a trickle while she was away. Ingraham also picked up a strong statement of support from her boss and backing from an unexpected source in liberal talk show host Bill Maher late on Friday.

Ingraham has apologized for a tweet in which she said 17-year-old high school student David Hogg whined about being rejected by some colleges. Hogg has said it’s “time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.” Their spat became a symbol of a debate over how minors active in national gun safety talks should be treated by political opponents. Another student, Emma Gonzalez, was falsely depicted in a doctored photo tearing up the Constitution.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump’s accent. The dispute between the television personalities is unusually vitriolic, with Hannity calling Kimmel a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” during his Fox show on Friday. Kimmel, who had no show of his own on Friday, returned fire via Twitter.

ABC officials had no immediate response to a request for comment on Saturday. With late-night comedy almost uniformly opposed to President Donald Trump and political talk dominated by conservatives, Kimmel and Hannity were playing to their audiences. The root of this flare-up was a Kimmel segment on his Monday show in which he played a film clip of Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, reading to children at a White House Easter celebration and mocked her accent.

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally “pocket-dialed” his boss. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that James Stephens was talking to his wife in 2016 about his boss, Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund Director Mike Coan, who is a former state lawmaker.

At the time, Stephens didn’t realize that he had pocket-dialed Coan, who could hear the conversation. Not liking what he had heard, Coan told Stephens he could resign or be fired. Stephens has now filed a lawsuit, arguing that Coan knew he’d been inadvertently pocket-dialed, but continued to listen to the conversation, violating Stephens’ privacy. Coan says he is immune from Georgia’s eavesdropping law because he was acting as a state employee. ‘Roseanne’ spurs new look at blue-collar, conservative fare

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Book him, kitty. The Troy police department in suburban Detroit added a cat to the ranks Friday after auditioning five felines from the Michigan Humane Society. The cat will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances. A Troy officer who has two cats at home is getting a new four-legged partner.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department also wants to promote pet adoptions from area shelters. She says Troy students will be asked to come up with possible names for the kitten. A name will be selected through a vote on Twitter. Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

SINCLAIR, Maine (AP) — Residents in a Maine town believe they’ve created the world’s largest ice carousel on a frozen lake. About 100 volunteers cut a circle in the ice that’s 427 feet (130 meters) in diameter, and they used four outboard boat motors to get it rotating on Saturday. It happened in Sinclair in northern Maine. Mike Cyr, one of the organizers, announced, “we got ‘er spinning!”

He says the ice carousel is big enough to break the world record held by a town in Finland. A surveying team confirmed the measurements on Saturday. Volunteers used augurs to bore more than 1,300 holes, along with chain saws and other equipment, to cut the massive hole in lake ice that was 30 inches thick. They waited for warmer weather to get it spinning.

