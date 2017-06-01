SUNCOM hosts job fair

NORTHUMBERLAND – Around 50 people came ready to job hunt with resume’s in hand, thanks to a Valley nonprofit. SUNCOM hosted a job fair Wednesday at Front Street Station in Northumberland. Most of the attendees applying for jobs are affiliated with SUNCOM.

SUNCOM tells WKOK, they help people with disabilities live normal, everyday lives. The nonprofit used grant money from the county to hold the job fair. Director Peggy Vitale says there was a mock interview station set up for applicants to sharpen their skills.

SUNCOM also held a seminar for clients to learn more aspects of the workforce. SUNCOM says it would like to make the job fair an annual event.