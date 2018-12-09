Sunbury’s water rates are going up, other fees unchanged

SUNBURY – Sunbury residents will soon see their water rates go up, but recycling, flood control, sewage rates and landfill fees will stay the same. The Sunbury Municipal Authority recently announced the water base rate will increase $0.65 per month. The authority says usage will also increase $0.25 per 1,000 gallons of water.

The authority announced Sunday, they met Nov. 27 and approved the rates for their 2019 operating budget. A legal announcement indicates questions about the rates should be directed to the Sunbury Municipal Authority.