Sunbury’s Rotary club names their Citizen of the Year

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Citizens of the Year have been named. The Sunbury Rotary Club will celebrate their co-citizens of the year Connie Kistler and Diane Wirt Miller on March 23 at the Edison Hotel.

Wirt-Miller and Kistler have been working to support parents in the Valley for 18 years. As co-founders of Parent to Parent Connections, Inc of Northumberland County, the Rotary Club said they have provided advocacy, support and resources for many parents like themselves.

Both are mothers of children with special needs and, with the help of friends, created a grassroots group of parents who are having the same experiences they were having. They saw the need to provide support and information that benefits both themselves and others in their position.

The Sunbury Rotary Club has awarded the citizen of the year honor annually for the last 61 years. Past honorees have come from all walks of life. From Physicians, to educators, local businessmen, even a broadcaster. Last year it was awarded to Dr. Pat Bruno.

This year, the event to honor Connie Kistler and Diane Wirt-Miller will be held on March 23 at the Edison Hotel, at 6pm., the cost is $25. You can make your reservations at the Edison Hotel, or by mail to the Sunbury Rotary Club, PO Box 202, Sunbury, PA 17801. (Christopher Elio)