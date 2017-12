SUNBURY—The Countdown in the Downtown New Year’s Eve celebration has been canceled in Sunbury. Announced Wednesday, Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated says due to forecasted cold temperatures vendors have backed out of the celebration this weekend.

SRI says that the VIP tickets that were purchased have been refunded, and there will still be free ice skating at the Sunbury Ice Rink. Organizers just finished placing the light bulb on the Edison Hotel Marquis this morning.