Sunbury’s new mayor is Kurt Karlovich

SUNBURY – The city of Sunbury went to the polls and voted for the new guy, Democrat Kurt Karlovich will be the new mayor. Mayor elect Karlovich called WKOK after the unofficial results came in and expressed his excitement to serve the city of Sunbury, “I am absolutely speechless tonight and I am overwhelmed with excitement and happiness.”

The 31-year-old Mayor elect told us what he’d like to accomplish in his first days in office, “First thing is, I’d like to work with the new council to actually find solutions and work together as an entire team for the city of Sunbury.”

Karlovich, who will take office in January, says he’s very thankful for his supporters, and even those who didn’t support him, “I want to say thank every single person who came out to vote today, because your vote is your voice and you all have been heard. This has been a true win for the city of Sunbury.”

Karlovich defeated Republican Beth Kremer by 121 votes unofficially, with Independent candidate Joe Bartello getting 232 votes. (Christopher Elio)