SUNBURY – One of Sunbury’s busy intersections will be closed Monday while the Chestnut Street project continues. In a statement, the city said the intersection of Fourth and Chestnut Streets will be closed starting a 7am Monday.

The Chestnut Street Phase 2 project is moving closer to Third Street which means crews will be digging up the pavement and replacing water, sewer, storm sewer and natural gas lines. The project will continue until winter, and then be completed next year.