Sunbury’s former police chief, leaving the job in August

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s former police chief, now a city patrolman, will be leaving the police department in August. In a brief statement Saturday, Mazzeo said he is pursuing full time employment in Kulpmont, and part time work in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.

He said, he very much appreciates all the friendship he and his family have received in Sunbury and he thanked the citizens for their support over the years.

Patrolman Mazzeo is a former police chief in Easton, PA, was hired in Sunbury by then mayor Jesse Woodring in 2008. He was demoted back to patrolman by former mayor Dave Persing in 2014. Mazzeo’s departure will leave the city with a half-dozen police officers in a city formerly patrolled by as many as 15 police staffers.