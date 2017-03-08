Sunbury’s district justice is out with a campaign statement

A clarification from one of the Sunbury area’s district justice’s

SUNBURY – Sunbury district justice Ben Apfelbaum is out with a response, and clarification regarding the way he runs his court.

He’s responding to comments made by one of the candidates who hope to succeed him as magisterial district judge. Apfelbaum, in a statement issued Wednesday, said he wants to respond, and correct the false, misleading or unfair allegations made by one of his opponents in the upcoming election.

Apfelbaum, along with assistant DA Mike Toomey, and Sunbury police corporal Brad Hare, are running for the office. All three have been on WKOK’s On The Mark program. The incumbent says that was the forum where one of his opponents made the statement.

The issue involves scheduling preliminary hearings in a short, several hour period, on one weekday morning. It involves calling all cases, and all witnesses, attorneys and police, at the same time, then each waits for their turn in front of the judge.

Apfelbaum said he is not responsible for the clustered scheduling of the preliminary hearings in his office—that practice was handed down from the county’s court administration, and wasn’t devised at the magistrate’s level. He says one of the candidates, and he doesn’t say which one, said this was Apfelbaum’s practice.

We’ll post a copy of candidate Apfelbaum’s statement at WKOK.com. We’ll get reaction from the other candidates as well. Apfelbaum also refuted comments saying he does not use community service as a punishment option.