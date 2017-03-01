Sunbury’s Chestnut Street project will begin once again

SUNBURY – Work will soon begin again on the second phase of the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury. Mayor David Persing was guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and talked about the project.

He said they are still in need of some additional funding, “The last I heard, we were just down about $400,000 short. We still have one or two applications out there for funding. We are still hoping for the best. But, we are clearly going to get that started in the springtime with the goal of probably not to get done until next spring.”

The project will include infrastructure and stormwater work from Third to Tenth Street along Chestnut Street. Cheryl Delsite of the city clerk’s office says they will be working backwards from Tenth Street to Third Street. She says public meetings will be held starting in April to let residents know the details of the project.

Persing says they will have to close a block or two at a time while construction is underway, “At some point in time you will have to do some rerouting when it gets down to the major construction parts.”

