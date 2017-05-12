Sunbury’s Chestnut Street project starts in three weeks

Chestnut Street project has a start date

SUNBURY – The big Chestnut Street project in Sunbury is about to begin. Phase 2 of the Chestnut Street project is set to begin on Thursday, June 1.

When work begins, traffic will be one way in the opposite direction, between Seventh Street and Tenth Street, as the work will be between Fifth Street and Seventh Street. Temporary road signs will be installed to direct traffic in the correct direction.

This portion of the project is expected to take between 3 to 4 weeks. Residents will be alerted when contractors are ready to move on to the next section of the project. (Christopher Elio)