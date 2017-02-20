Sunbury YMCA offering PE for home Schooled Children

SUNBURY– Home Schooled children now have an opportunity for physical education in The Valley. The Sunbury YMCA is offering Physical Education classes for children ages 5-16 who are home schooled. The program will begin February 28 and take place through April 6.

Age- appropriate activities that include fitness, team-building games, and sport-specific skills to fill the need of a P.E. class will be offered. The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 am – 12 pm for ages 5-10 and 12pm-1pm for ages 11-16. For more information visit www.gsymca.org. ( Sarah Benek)