Sunbury YMCA launches New Year fitness challenge

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury wants to help you jump start your New Year’s resolutions in 2017. If fitness is your goal, the Snowy Slimdown challenge will help keep you motivated.

Israel Pelt is the health and wellness director at the Sunbury Y, “It is for members and non-members, so if you’re a non-member and not sure about joining the Y just yet, this is a good way to try it out and then there’s also some prizes associated with it.”

Pelt says the weight loss challenge is the most popular, but there are four additional challenges as part of th Snowy Slimdown, “There’s group fitness challenge, a lap swim challenge, land cardio challenge, and new this year, a strength challenge, too. So something for everybody who works out.”

Wayne Stump, executive director says the challenges keep your workouts from getting monotonous, “You’re going to earn points and tickets by how often you come in and how often you work out. So, the beginner person coming in for the first time has just as much of an advantage as someone who has been coming to the Y for a number of years and exercising, to ultimately win some of the prizes that we’ll have.”

The Snowy Slimdown runs from January 9 through March 10. The fee is $5 for members of the YMCA and $75 for non-members and all participants get a fee t-shirt. You can find details at www.gsvymca.org. (Jennifer Wakeman)