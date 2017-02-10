Sunbury YMCA hosting racquetball tournament

SUNBURY – An annual competition to benefit a local YMCA is approaching. The Sunbury YMCA will host their 24th annual Cabin Fever Racquetball Tournament on February 24 and 25. The first round of the competition will begin Friday, the 24th at 6 p.m and the second round will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m.

The cost is $22 for YMCA members and $32 for non-members. Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers. Anyone ages 18 and up is welcome to play. Registration deadline is Thursday, February 16. To register, visit www.gsvymca.org or call the YMCA at 570-286-5636.