Sunbury women named Citizens of the Year by Sunbury Rotary Club

SUNBURY – Connie Kistler and Diane Wirt Miller were both named the 2017 Sunbury Rotary Citizens of the Year during an awards presentation in Sunbury Thursday night. They were praised for their work with Parent to Parent Connections Inc of Sunbury.

Parent to Parent Connections is a nonprofit organization helping parents find information and support they need in the community. The organization was started in 1994 and continues to grow each year. Kistler and Wirt Miller were surprised by the award and spoke to the crowd, thanking those who contribute and make a difference in Sunbury and surrounding areas. (Ali Stevens)