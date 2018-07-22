Sunbury woman killed in multiple vehicle accident

MOUNT CARMEL TWP—A Sunbury woman has died after being involved in a three vehicle accident on Locust Gap Highway Saturday. The crash occurred around 4:45 pm in Mount Carmel Township. According to the Daily Item, when emergency crews arrived to the scene they found two vehicles badly damaged on the road way and another vehicle was veered off the road, over an embankment.

According to Mount Carmel Township Police Chief, Brian Hollenbush the driver of the vehicle that veered off the road was killed in the accident. The passenger in that car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were four other injuries in a second vehicle, all were taken to the hospital and the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injury. Details on the crash will be released after a police investigation, Hollenbush says.