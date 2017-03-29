Sunbury woman charged with stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman is facing a dozen charges after police say she stole lottery tickets over a three-day span at a convenience store. Sunbury police tell us 61-year old Audrey Rotzler was charged Monday for thefts taking place at the Turkey Hill convenience store on North Fourth Street.

Police say Rotzler reached over the counter and grabbed lottery tickets on three occasions. Video surveillance led police to Rotzler after it was discovered a large amount of tickets were missing. The tickets were valued at more than $900. Rotzler will be arraigned in the days ahead before District Judge Ben Apfelbaum. (Ali Stevens)