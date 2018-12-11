Sunbury water rates increasing due to industry loss, water conservation

SUNBURY – Earlier, we told you about the Sunbury Municipal Authority announcing increases in water base rates for next year. The authority says next year’s water base rate will increase $0.65 per month, which is by 5%. Usage will also increase $0.25 per 1,000 gallons of water.

Municipal Authority General Manager Dan Ramer tells us one of the biggest reasons for the increases is the ongoing reduction in water usage, especially over the last four years. That’s due to a large loss of industry over the years. Ramer says additionally, people in the city are conserving water.

Ramer also said the authority is still recovering from a DEP-imposed $20,000 fee issued in 2009 based on population. But Ramer tells us despite these obstacles, the municipal board didn’t increase last year’s water base rates as much as they should have. Last year’s water base rate increase was by 4.5%.

But even with this year’s increase, Ramer says it still won’t cover all projected expenses. When asked about another increase for 2020, Ramer says the authority will look to see what happens again this year before working its next budget. Rates and fees won’t go up for sewer, flood control, solid waste or recycling.