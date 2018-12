SUNBURY – Sunbury’s volunteer fire companies were called to an electrical fire at an apartment on Chestnut Street this afternoon. Around 2pm, crews were summoned to 500 Chestnut Street. One of Sunbury’s assistant fire chief Brad Wertz said the fire was in an electrical outlet giving off smoke.

Crews had the problem solved in short order, ventilated smoke and made sure the fire didn’t extend into the wall. Northumberland County Communications tells us crews were finished on the scene about 3pm.