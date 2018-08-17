Sunbury traffic lights back to normal

SUNBURY – Now that Route 15 is open in the Winfield area, traffic signals in Sunbury are returning to normal. City Councilman Chris Reis says all traffic lights along Front Street will go back to normal. Reis says the city has been monitoring traffic flow and there haven’t been many backups on Front Street. Reis says the city will continue to monitor traffic flow, but doesn’t forsee any issues.

Reis says the traffic signal at Fourth and Market Streets will remain a blinking yellow until Sunbury River Festival ends later this weekend.