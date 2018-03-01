Sunbury to reinstate administrator position

SUNBURY – The city of Sunbury is looking to bring back a position that’s been vacant for about a decade. City Council members are exploring the idea to bring back the city administrator position. This comes after longtime City Clerk Terry Specht told council she would be retiring at the end of the year.

Council members said during Monday’s public meeting Police Chief Tim Miller has been considered for the position. No salary or other individuals have been set. The new city administrator would report to all city council members, oversee city business and be part of the grant funding application process.

The current city clerk position only reports to the mayor. The city last had an administrator at least 10 years ago, according to Councilwoman Beth Kremer.