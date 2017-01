HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf announced today 51 PennDOT projects statewide will receive federal funding, including the Chestnut Street project in Sunbury. The city of Sunbury will receive $640,000 for renovations to Chestnut Street to improve pedestrian safety.

Improvements will include replacing sidewalks and curbs and installing handicapped accessible curb ramps. This was the only project in the Central Susquehanna Valley to receive funding from this particular federal grant. (Ali Stevens)