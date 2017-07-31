Sunbury Textile Mills sold

SUNBURY—A staple of Sunbury’s industry has been sold. Sunbury Textile Mills is being sold to Glen Raven Inc. Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC is best known as the makers of Sunbrella fabrics. Sunbury Textile Mills has been a business partner with Glen Raven for over twenty years.

In a statement from Allen Grant, Jr. CEO and Chairman of Glen Raven Inc. he says, “We have long considered Sunbury to be part of the extended Glen Raven family, and we are excited about working with them to further service all of their markets and customers.”

Hank Truslow, Jr. CEO of Sunbury Textile Mills says, “Glen Raven is presenting Sunbury with an extraordinary opportunity to continue our growth path. We are looking forward to continuing to serve our customers with innovative solutions, superior design and unsurpassed levels of customer service as we’ve done for more than 60 years.”

Sunbury Textile Mills was founded in 1954 and is the leading manufacturer of highly designed decorative jacquard fabrics. In 2004 Sunbury Textile Mills became an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, and is owned 100% for the benefit of all the employees’ retirements. The company currently has 180 in employees in at the Sunbury plant.