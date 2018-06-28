Sunbury Sandwich Stroll this Saturday

SUNBURY—Sample the cuisine from many Sunbury sandwich shops with the Sunbury Sandwich Stroll happening this weekend. Hosted by Sunbury Revitalization Inc. will feature a sampling of sandwiches from Sunbury eateries and some live music.

Aimee Buehner, Co-Chair of the Business and Economic Development Committee with SRI says, “This Saturday June 30 from 11 to 2 can stroll up and down Market Street in Sunbury. Ticket books will be $10 for 10 tickets and each ticket will get you a sample of a sandwich a couple of bits from I believe we have 15 participating businesses all will have a location on Market Street.”

Buehner says participants will cast votes for the best sandwich in Sunbury and People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards will be given out. You can find more details can be found on the Sunbury Sandwich Stroll Facebook page. Participating shops include: