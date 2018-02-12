 Sunbury rink looking to win $50,000 lighting upgrade

SUNBURY — The Sunbury ice skating rink has been selected as a quarter-finalist in the national “Light Like the Pros” competition. After a previous round of voting, Sunbury was among the top ten ice rinks across North America looking to be awarded a free LED sports lighting system. Now they need your votes again.

Manager of the rink Tammy Forbes tells us your online votes will help them advance to the finals, “Last round we were the top rank ,and we had over 4,500 votes. We were thrilled to be at the most votes and that moves us on to the top ten. We also hope to be in the top four that will be announced March 5.”

Voting in the quarter-finals ends Friday, March 2 and on Monday, March 5 four rinks will advance to the finals.

She says the Sunbury ice rink was built in 1960 and is an important part of the community. Forbes says the lights in the rink are showing their age, “Our lighting system is around twenty- years-old. The upgrade would make us use less energy, and would make the lighting over the ice 100 % better than it is now.”

To vote head on over to LightlikeThePros.com, select the Sunbury ice rink and supply a valid email address, you can vote once a day per email.