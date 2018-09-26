Sunbury property owners voice opinions on proposed registration ordinance

SUNBURY- Some mixed opinions from property owners regarding Sunbury’s proposed vacant property registration ordinance at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Meghan Beck, Director of 1337 Rentals, believes the ordinance has some potential to do some good things, but she has some concerns,”I’m cautiously in favor. I think we heard a lot of people who are just totally against it who are land owners, and I totally understand their concerns. And yet, I’ve also seen certain vacant properties that have become eyesores and are dangerous. I think we need to take care of those. But I think lengthening that time period until they need to be registered would help with that.”

Deborah Betz, an owner of several residential rental properties in both Sunbury and Selinsgrove, is very much in favor of the ordinance. She believes the ordinance will hold accountable property owners who do not maintain theirs, “I am in favor of this ordinance, and the reason why I am is it’s holding everybody accountable, not just the property owners, but also the landlords and the commercial property owners. What we have a problem is everyone’s is all worked up over this ordinance and I think it’s good, and I think they’re taking it personally, like, ‘Oh my gosh, my property is gonna be one of those where I’m going to have to pay a fine,’ and that’s simply not the case. Most of the landlords that were here tonight do maintain their properties. We all know one another, so we know how we maintain our properties. It’s the few that don’t live in the area, don’t care to take care of their properties or maintain them, and those are the ones that we have to start eliminating from our town. The ones who don’t really have an investment, per se, with their property , they’re just leaving it sit.”

Mayor Kurt Karlovich says once registered under the vacant property ordinance, the city will help to promote properties on the city’s website if the property owner allows, “Any property that is registered under the vacant property ordinance, whether they receive a waiver or not, any property, as long as the property owner or manager sign off and allows the city of Sunbury to do so, we will promote that property on our city website as investment properties that are for sale, for lease, or for rent, with all the proper contact information whether it’s a realtor, or the property owner themselves.”

There were also requested amendments to the proposal. That includes the expansion of the proposal’s current advertising requirements for properties actively for sale or lease.