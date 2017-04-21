Sunbury prevails in Hause police arbitration

SUNBURY – “It’s a good day for the city of Sunbury,” said Sunbury police Chief Timothy Miller Friday when WKOK talked to him about a favorable police arbitration ruling. A neutral arbitrator announced that the city’s firing of officer Scott Hause was appropriate.

Hause was terminated earlier this year because of what the police department said was an improper Tazing incident. Hause appealed the firing and the arbitrator announced the final ruling. The decision can’t be appealed. He said, “I’m thankful (the arbitrator) agreed the city termination was justified. I’m happy to put this behind us. In a way, it impeded progress.” Miller hopes to have 11 officers eventually.

Chief Miller said this is a turning point for the city as they now hope to hire four new officers in the future. Two can be hired soon and perhaps two more after that. He said the city has 11 candidates tested and ready for hiring. Three of those candidates have their Act 120 initial training and they can be hired soon. Miller said under their Cadet program, they may send other potential officers for training later.