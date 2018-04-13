Sunbury police warn of attempted vehicle break-ins

SUNBURY – Some concern about attempted thefts and even one successful auto theft in Sunbury. The Daily Item reports one vehicle was stolen during daylight hours Wednesday, while two others were broken into.

Corporal Brad Hare said all three vehicle incidents occurred on the 600 and 800 blocks of North Fourth and North Fifth Streets. Hare says the stolen vehicle was recovered in Washington, located in the Pittsburgh area.

He says a state police trooper called Sunbury police saying they had a person in custody. The suspect will be brought back to the city to face charges.

Police warn city residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to not leave keys in the car. Anyone with any other information about these incidents is asked to call Northumberland County 911.