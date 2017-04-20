Sunbury police still searching

SUNBURY– Sunbury Police say this morning they are still searching for the person or persons who fired shots last night in the city. Several people called into the Northumberland County 911 Center around 9:30 Wednesday night to say they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

The shots were fired in the area of South Eleventh and Market Streets in the city. Northumberland, Point Township, and Stonington State Police assisted Sunbury officers. No description of those involved has been released by police in Sunbury. (Chad Hershberger)