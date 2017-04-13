Sunbury police recover 80 bags of heroin and make arrests

SUNBURY — About 80 bags of heroin and other illegal drugs were recovered by Sunbury police during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Daily Item reports a vehicle was searched and marijuana, cocaine, pills and heroin were recovered along with ammunition for a rifle. Ryan Edward Mills and Melvin Jones Jr., both of Harrisburg, were taken into custody for drug possession. Other arrests are pending as the drug investigation continues by the Sunbury Police Department. (Ali Stevens)