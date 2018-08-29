Home
Sunbury police: Medical condition caused Chestnut Street crash 

WKOK Staff | August 29, 2018 |

SUNBURY – A medical condition contributed to last weekend’s fatal accident on Chestnut Street in Sunbury.  Police officer Brad Hare tells us 61-year-old Joseph Troxell Jr. died as a result of a medical condition, leading to the crash. Hare says a toxicology report confirmed that determination. As a result of the crash, Troxell was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Chestnut Street. Troxell’s vehicle also struck another vehicle with two people in it. Hare says no other injuries were reported.

