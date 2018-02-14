Sunbury Police: Man in custody following incident w/ gun, machete

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is behind bars after pulling a gun and machete during an incident Tuesday night. Sunbury police tells WKOK the incident took place around 7 p.m. at a unit at Memorial Acres.

Police say 22-year-old Miguel Angel-Santiago Valderrana pulled a machete and a .177-caliber CO2 pistol during a heated argument between a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female. Officers say the 18-year-old female was asking the 17-year-old male to keep noise levels down, leading to an argument. That prompted Valderrana to bring both weapons into the incident and police were called to the scene. No one was injured.

Police say 20-25 residents on the west side of the complex were evacuated. Valderrana is charged with possession of instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, harassment, and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday with District Judge Mike Toomey.