Sunbury police looking for help after numerous car break-ins

SUNBURY – Sunbury police are asking for your help after numerous vehicle break-ins were reported of the Thanksgiving weekend. Sunbury Police Officer in Charge Brad Hare tells us about a dozen cars were broken into in the area of the Hill Neighborhood. He says among items lost was recently purchased Christmas presents and a small box of cash.

No injuries have been reported. Hare says anyone with information on possible suspect(s) is asked to call Northumberland County Communications at 570-988-4539.